Left Menu

Emerald Tyre Sets to Launch IPO to Accelerate Global Expansion

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited plans to raise Rs. 47.37 Crore through an IPO opening December 5, 2024, aiming to expand its global presence and diversify its product range. The company is a leading industrial tyre producer, known for innovative and high-quality solutions under its GRECKSTER brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:56 IST
Emerald Tyre Sets to Launch IPO to Accelerate Global Expansion
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited IPO Opens on December 05, 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited is poised to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 5, 2024, seeking to gather Rs. 47.37 Crore through the issuance of 49,86,000 equity shares on the NSE Emerge platform. With a price band of Rs. 90 to Rs. 95 per share, the move aims to fund capital expenditure and corporate initiatives.

An allocation breakdown details: QIB Anchor Portion at 14,64,000 shares, Qualified Institutional Buyers at 9,76,800 shares, Non-Institutional Investors at 7,33,200 shares, Retail Individual Investors at 17,11,200 shares, and Market Makers at 3,00,000 shares. The anchor portion will briefly open on December 4.

Chairman Chandhrasekharan Thirupathi Venkatachalam emphasized the pivotal role of this IPO in Emerald Tyre's trajectory, highlighting the GRECKSTER brand's reputation for quality and innovation. GYR Capital Advisors will manage the issue, with expectations set for expanding global reach and enhancing product offerings, supported by Emerald's robust track record and customer loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024