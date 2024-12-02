Left Menu

Mirae Asset Acquires Sharekhan, Expands Footprint in India's Retail Brokerage Market

Mirae Asset Financial Group finalizes the acquisition of Sharekhan, integrating its global expertise with Sharekhan's market position in India. This strategic move aims at expanding Mirae Asset's presence in India's retail brokerage market, promising expanded financial offerings and wealth creation opportunities for clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:04 IST
New Brand Logo: Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mirae Asset Financial Group has completed its acquisition of Sharekhan after receiving necessary regulatory approvals. This acquisition heralds a significant milestone for both entities as Sharekhan is incorporated into the Mirae Asset family. The move is set to leverage Mirae Asset's global expertise to bolster Sharekhan's business endeavors across India.

By fusing Mirae Asset's international resources with Sharekhan's entrenched market presence, the acquisition seeks to formulate a robust financial service platform that caters to a wide-ranging clientele in India. The new logo epitomizes the blend of these two entities, aimed at fulfilling the soaring ambitions of Indian stock market participants.

The acquisition is in sync with Mirae Asset's ambition to cement a strong foothold in India's retail brokerage sphere. Hyeon-Joo Park, Mirae Asset Financial Group's Founder & Global Strategy Officer, commented on the acquisition, emphasizing India's significance as a pivotal growth market. The union promises to blend Mirae's innovative streak with Sharekhan's in-depth insight into India's financial sector, curating novel wealth generation avenues for clients.

In a statement, a Mirae Asset Capital Markets India spokesperson highlighted the synergy resulting from Sharekhan's extensive Indian presence and Mirae's focus on innovation and client satisfaction. The aim is to furnish an unrivaled wealth creation experience while advancing digital innovation and accessible financial solutions. Jisang Yoo, presently CEO of Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, will take over as CEO of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Clients of Mirae Asset Sharekhan are ensured steady access to their accounts and services, augmented by Mirae Asset's global investment menu, which brings a wider array of financial products and advisory services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

