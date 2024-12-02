India: A Beacon of Resilience and Speed at CII Partnership Summit 2024

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday underscored India's remarkable progress and resilience, proclaiming the nation as a symbol of speed, scale, and determination, all while deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. He made these remarks during the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 held in Delhi.

Minister Goyal stated, "India stands proud as a country that offers speed, scale, resilience, and determination, all while maintaining our culture and traditions." He emphasized the nation's dedication to progress and innovation while addressing pressing global challenges, urging a collective responsibility towards sustainability and environmental protection.

Goyal highlighted that although the Global South and less-developed nations are not primary contributors to environmental harm, they play an essential role in crafting sustainable solutions. "This shared future and responsibility towards sustainability, better supply chains, and stable policies must be approached with a recognition of common but differentiated responsibilities. While we are all part of the solution, we must work together, and everyone must be assigned responsibility based on their contribution to the problem in the first place," he asserted.

Using an innovative approach, Goyal encapsulated the essence of the Partnership Summit through the acronym "SPACE," which he cleverly explained as a new era of collaboration: 'S' for Synergy, representing One Earth, One Family; 'P' for Partnership, signifying productive partnerships, peaceful coexistence, and prosperity; 'A' for Alignment, denoting the alignment of actions; 'C' for the Common Good, for the benefit of all; and 'E' for Engagement.

The 29th CII Partnership Summit features participation from 61 countries, 30 global speakers, and 11 international ministers. The summit's agenda includes discussions on resilient supply chains, sustainability, research and development, green technologies, artificial intelligence, gender equality, and strategic growth initiatives. It aims to promote productive partnerships and global cooperation, ensuring a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

