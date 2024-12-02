Left Menu

India: A Beacon of Resilience and Speed at CII Partnership Summit 2024

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's growth as a symbol of resilience, speed, scale, and determination, while honoring cultural roots, at the CII Partnership Summit. He called for collective responsibility for sustainability, highlighting the critical role of developing nations. The summit fosters partnerships for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:47 IST
India: A Beacon of Resilience and Speed at CII Partnership Summit 2024
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo- X/@FollowCII). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday underscored India's remarkable progress and resilience, proclaiming the nation as a symbol of speed, scale, and determination, all while deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. He made these remarks during the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 held in Delhi.

Minister Goyal stated, "India stands proud as a country that offers speed, scale, resilience, and determination, all while maintaining our culture and traditions." He emphasized the nation's dedication to progress and innovation while addressing pressing global challenges, urging a collective responsibility towards sustainability and environmental protection.

Goyal highlighted that although the Global South and less-developed nations are not primary contributors to environmental harm, they play an essential role in crafting sustainable solutions. "This shared future and responsibility towards sustainability, better supply chains, and stable policies must be approached with a recognition of common but differentiated responsibilities. While we are all part of the solution, we must work together, and everyone must be assigned responsibility based on their contribution to the problem in the first place," he asserted.

Using an innovative approach, Goyal encapsulated the essence of the Partnership Summit through the acronym "SPACE," which he cleverly explained as a new era of collaboration: 'S' for Synergy, representing One Earth, One Family; 'P' for Partnership, signifying productive partnerships, peaceful coexistence, and prosperity; 'A' for Alignment, denoting the alignment of actions; 'C' for the Common Good, for the benefit of all; and 'E' for Engagement.

The 29th CII Partnership Summit features participation from 61 countries, 30 global speakers, and 11 international ministers. The summit's agenda includes discussions on resilient supply chains, sustainability, research and development, green technologies, artificial intelligence, gender equality, and strategic growth initiatives. It aims to promote productive partnerships and global cooperation, ensuring a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024