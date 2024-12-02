Left Menu

CIL Boosts Coal Production Amid Unmet Targets

Coal India Ltd (CIL), a state-owned entity, increased its coal production by 2.4% to reach 471 million tonnes from April to November in the current fiscal year. Despite the boost, it missed its annual production target for 2023-24 by 6.4 million tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:39 IST
Coal India Ltd (CIL), a state-owned enterprise, reported a 2.4% increase in its coal production, reaching 471 million tonnes during the April-November period of the fiscal year. Compared to the year-ago period, where production stood at 460 million tonnes, CIL has maintained its position as the major contributor to domestic coal production.

However, despite these gains, the company was unable to meet its ambitious production target for the 2023-24 fiscal year, falling short by 6.4 million tonnes. The company aimed to produce 780 million tonnes but achieved 773.6 million tonnes instead, as revealed in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

In terms of offtake, the quantity of dry fuel supplied from coal pitheads rose marginally by 1.5% to 492.6 million tonnes compared to the previous fiscal year's period. Nonetheless, November's coal offtake figures remained relatively stable at 63 million tonnes, compared to 62.9 million tonnes a year earlier.

