Swiggy's Bolt Revolutionizes Quick Food Delivery Across India

Swiggy Ltd., an on-demand convenience platform, announced on Monday the expansion of its 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, now serving over 400 cities and towns in India.

Bolt, initially introduced in major cities such as Bangalore and Mumbai, has now been extended to include cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kochi, according to a company statement.

The leap to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities has seen significant adoption in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Haryana and Tamil Nadu. Swiggy partners with restaurants to prioritize orders with limited prep time, ensuring fast service while maintaining food quality and delivery partner safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)