Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

The Trump administration is requiring social media vetting for U.S. visa applicants who have visited Gaza since 2007. The measure, aimed at enhancing national security, affects both immigrant and non-immigrant visas. Critics argue it limits free speech, especially against those critical of U.S. foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 05:58 IST
The Trump administration has implemented a policy requiring social media vetting for all U.S. visa applicants who have visited the Gaza Strip since 2007, as per an internal State Department cable. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance screening processes for foreign travelers.

The policy applies to both immigrant and non-immigrant visas, encompassing NGO workers and those with official roles in the Palestinian enclave. If derogatory information is found during the vetting process, a security advisory opinion must be submitted to assess potential national security threats.

This move coincides with the administration revoking hundreds of visas, including those of lawful permanent residents, under laws allowing deportation for posing risks to U.S. foreign policy. Critics argue it infringes on free speech rights, especially targeting individuals critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.

