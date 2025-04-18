U.S. News Flash: Consumer Watchdog Layoffs, Gun Violence, and Legal Tensions

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced plans to lay off nearly 90% of its workforce, following a recent court ruling. This includes dismissing 1,500 employees across key divisions. Staff have begun receiving formal notices, a move confirmed by agency representatives.

A U.S. appeals court cautioned the Trump administration against perceived lawlessness amid legal confrontations. The court upheld a decision to return a man wrongly deported to El Salvador, warning the administration of risks to public perception.

In Florida, two were killed and four injured at Florida State University by a deputy sheriff's son, who had access to a personal firearm. Meanwhile, protests erupted over Trump's educational policies, with accusations of undermining universities like Harvard.

