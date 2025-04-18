U.S. News Flash: Consumer Watchdog Layoffs, Gun Violence, and Legal Tensions
This summary highlights key domestic news from the US: massive layoffs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, legal tensions under Trump's administration, a shooting at Florida State University, protests against Trump's educational policies, and various judicial and legislative developments impacting national issues.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced plans to lay off nearly 90% of its workforce, following a recent court ruling. This includes dismissing 1,500 employees across key divisions. Staff have begun receiving formal notices, a move confirmed by agency representatives.
A U.S. appeals court cautioned the Trump administration against perceived lawlessness amid legal confrontations. The court upheld a decision to return a man wrongly deported to El Salvador, warning the administration of risks to public perception.
In Florida, two were killed and four injured at Florida State University by a deputy sheriff's son, who had access to a personal firearm. Meanwhile, protests erupted over Trump's educational policies, with accusations of undermining universities like Harvard.
