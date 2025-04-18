Left Menu

U.S. News Flash: Consumer Watchdog Layoffs, Gun Violence, and Legal Tensions

This summary highlights key domestic news from the US: massive layoffs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, legal tensions under Trump's administration, a shooting at Florida State University, protests against Trump's educational policies, and various judicial and legislative developments impacting national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced plans to lay off nearly 90% of its workforce, following a recent court ruling. This includes dismissing 1,500 employees across key divisions. Staff have begun receiving formal notices, a move confirmed by agency representatives.

A U.S. appeals court cautioned the Trump administration against perceived lawlessness amid legal confrontations. The court upheld a decision to return a man wrongly deported to El Salvador, warning the administration of risks to public perception.

In Florida, two were killed and four injured at Florida State University by a deputy sheriff's son, who had access to a personal firearm. Meanwhile, protests erupted over Trump's educational policies, with accusations of undermining universities like Harvard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

