Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck northern Chile, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The tremor occurred at a depth of 178 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 05:50 IST
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, a significant seismic event shook northern Chile as an earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.7, according to reports from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, occurring at a substantial depth of 178 kilometers (110.6 miles), highlights the region's susceptibility to seismic activity.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been issued, as authorities assess the impact of the tremor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025