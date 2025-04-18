Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck northern Chile, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The tremor occurred at a depth of 178 kilometers.
No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been issued, as authorities assess the impact of the tremor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
