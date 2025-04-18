Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

On Thursday, a significant seismic event shook northern Chile as an earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.7, according to reports from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, occurring at a substantial depth of 178 kilometers (110.6 miles), highlights the region's susceptibility to seismic activity.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been issued, as authorities assess the impact of the tremor.

