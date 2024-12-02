DIAL Introduces Swift Processing Zones at Delhi Airport to Combat Flight Delays

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has unveiled dedicated enclosures at all three terminals of Indira Gandhi International Airport, designed to cushion passengers from the discomfort caused by flight delays due to fog, weather, or technical issues.

In a statement, GMR Aero emphasized that the innovative initiative is set to streamline disruptions and substantially decrease processing time for passengers affected by delays, thereby enhancing the overall travel experience.

With government protocols now more relaxed, passengers facing delays exceeding three hours or cancellations due to adverse conditions can return to the terminal from their aircraft. These enclosures, located strategically at Terminals 1, 2, and 3, facilitate seamless passenger processing and quick re-entry into the Security Hold Area (SHA).

The enclosures boast strategic locations including bus boarding gates and select aerobridges at Terminal 3, transfer areas in Terminal 2, and bus boarding gates at Terminal 1. Spanning areas from 250 to 450 square meters, these enclosures can house 55 to 120 passengers, enabling quick security screenings for smooth re-entry into the SHA.

DIAL is in the process of equipping these spaces with essential amenities like toilets and vending machines whenever possible. Airline representatives will accompany travelers to the enclosures, with security oversight provided by CISF personnel and document verification handled by Private Security Agency (PSA) staff.

This new measure cuts processing time significantly. Instead of routing through domestic or international transfer zones, disembarked passengers can now directly re-enter the terminal's secure zones, reducing the average processing time from 2.5 hours to mere minutes.

Commenting on the initiative, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, remarked, "DIAL is committed to augmenting passenger experience at Delhi Airport. With this newly implemented measure, DIAL aims to drastically reduce de-boarding and boarding times for those impacted by weather or technical flight issues."

