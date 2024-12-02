Euro Dips Amid French Political Turmoil

The euro experienced a decline on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, driven by rising fears of a potential government collapse in France. Political instability in France threatens plans to address the country's growing budget deficit, stirring concerns among investors.

France's far-right National Rally (RN) president Jordan Bardella suggested that the party may support a no-confidence motion, unless a last-minute resolution is achieved. The euro's value dropped by 0.65% to $1.0506.

Concurrently, the U.S. dollar gained strength with President-elect Donald Trump's firm stance against BRICS creating new currencies. Market trends suggest a volatile forex landscape as both political and economic factors shape currency movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)