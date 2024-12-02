Euro Dips Amid French Political Turmoil
The euro fell against the U.S. dollar due to political instability in France, with concerns over a possible government collapse. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose following strong economic data and potential policy shifts. The forex market remains volatile as global factors continue to influence currency values.
The euro experienced a decline on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, driven by rising fears of a potential government collapse in France. Political instability in France threatens plans to address the country's growing budget deficit, stirring concerns among investors.
France's far-right National Rally (RN) president Jordan Bardella suggested that the party may support a no-confidence motion, unless a last-minute resolution is achieved. The euro's value dropped by 0.65% to $1.0506.
Concurrently, the U.S. dollar gained strength with President-elect Donald Trump's firm stance against BRICS creating new currencies. Market trends suggest a volatile forex landscape as both political and economic factors shape currency movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
