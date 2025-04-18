Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and Ceasefire Standoff

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted about 40 locations across the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military reported on Friday. This comes shortly after Hamas dismissed an Israeli ceasefire proposal, labeling it inadequate for not meeting demands for a full cessation of hostilities.

Since a two-month truce collapsed last month, the Israeli military has launched operations from the north and south to exert pressure on Hamas for the release of hostages and to disarm the group. Palestinian health officials noted at least 30 casualties from Friday's strikes, adding to the death toll exceeding 1,500 since March.

Efforts by Egyptian mediators to restore the January ceasefire have seen little progress. Late Thursday, Hamas' Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, expressed willingness to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners and an end to the war. Israel, however, demands Hamas's total disarmament and exclusion from Gaza's governance.

