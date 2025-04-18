Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and Ceasefire Standoff

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza as ceasefire talks falter. Amid escalating violence, Hamas rejected an Israeli ceasefire offer, demanding a full end to the conflict. Over 1,500 Palestinians have died since airstrikes resumed. Negotiations remain stuck, with key issues unresolved between Hamas and Israeli mediators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:50 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and Ceasefire Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted about 40 locations across the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military reported on Friday. This comes shortly after Hamas dismissed an Israeli ceasefire proposal, labeling it inadequate for not meeting demands for a full cessation of hostilities.

Since a two-month truce collapsed last month, the Israeli military has launched operations from the north and south to exert pressure on Hamas for the release of hostages and to disarm the group. Palestinian health officials noted at least 30 casualties from Friday's strikes, adding to the death toll exceeding 1,500 since March.

Efforts by Egyptian mediators to restore the January ceasefire have seen little progress. Late Thursday, Hamas' Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, expressed willingness to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners and an end to the war. Israel, however, demands Hamas's total disarmament and exclusion from Gaza's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025