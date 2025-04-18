Left Menu

Cryptocurrency and Dark Web: The New Frontier in Narco Trade

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir highlights the emerging threat of cryptocurrency usage in narcotics trade via the dark web. He emphasizes rapid technological shifts and urges continuous skill enhancement for security forces to curb evolving cyber and drug crimes, reaffirming collective efforts towards peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:49 IST
Cryptocurrency and Dark Web: The New Frontier in Narco Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has raised alarms over the increasing use of cryptocurrency in narcotics dealings, facilitated by the dark web's emerging role as a drug trade market.

Speaking at the Police Training School in Ganderbal, Sinha emphasized the urgent need for technology-driven solutions and skill enhancement among security forces to stay ahead in the battle against organized cyber and drug crimes.

Praising security forces for reducing terror incidents in Kashmir, Sinha expressed confidence in their ability to tackle terrorism threats in Jammu, ensuring a secure environment through coordinated efforts and advanced intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

