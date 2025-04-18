Cryptocurrency and Dark Web: The New Frontier in Narco Trade

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has raised alarms over the increasing use of cryptocurrency in narcotics dealings, facilitated by the dark web's emerging role as a drug trade market.

Speaking at the Police Training School in Ganderbal, Sinha emphasized the urgent need for technology-driven solutions and skill enhancement among security forces to stay ahead in the battle against organized cyber and drug crimes.

Praising security forces for reducing terror incidents in Kashmir, Sinha expressed confidence in their ability to tackle terrorism threats in Jammu, ensuring a secure environment through coordinated efforts and advanced intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)