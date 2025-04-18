Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro: The New Budget Smartphone Contender
London-based tech firm Nothing unveils its CMF Phone 2 Pro, aiming to redefine the budget smartphone market with a state-of-the-art triple-camera system and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 PRO chipset, ensuring superior performance and entertainment. The phone launches on April 28, 2025.
In a significant announcement, London-based technology company Nothing has introduced its latest offering: the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Aimed at the budget smartphone market, it promises to set new standards with its impressive triple-camera system.
The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a cutting-edge 50MP telephoto lens, a high-performance main sensor, and an ultra-wide camera. Notably, the telephoto camera includes a 2x optical zoom, providing unmatched detail and sharpness in its segment.
Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 PRO chipset, the CMF Phone 2 Pro promises enhanced performance, boasting a 10% faster CPU and improved graphics. With its unveiling set for April 28, 2025, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is poised to captivate tech enthusiasts globally.
