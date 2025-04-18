BJP's Record-Breaking Membership Drive in Maharashtra

BJP's Maharashtra unit has achieved a historic milestone by enrolling over 1.5 crore primary members, according to party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh.

This landmark achievement demonstrates the dedication and commitment of the party's workers and leadership in the region. Singh highlighted this success during a press conference at the party's state headquarters.

The party's organizational efforts, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and working president Ravindra Chavan, are focused on strengthening grassroots operations. They aim to establish one lakh booth committees by April 22, each manned by 12 members, culminating in a total of 12 lakh active workers. Elections for mandal presidents are scheduled for April 20, with subsequent district president selections beginning on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)