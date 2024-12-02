Adani Ports Achieves Milestone with Record Cargo Handling
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported handling 36 million metric tonnes of cargo in November 2024, with a 21% growth in the container segment. Over eleven months, the company handled 293.7 MMT cargo, marking a 7% increase, and saw a 10% rise in logistic rail volume.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced on Monday that it achieved a significant milestone by managing to handle 36 million metric tonnes of cargo in November 2024.
In its regulatory filing, the company highlighted a notable 21 percent growth in its container segment, reflecting substantial operational gains.
Throughout the first eleven months of 2024, APSEZ successfully managed 293.7 MMT of cargo, demonstrating a 7 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, logistic rail volumes increased by 10 percent, reaching 4.2 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
