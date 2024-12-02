Left Menu

Adani Ports Achieves Milestone with Record Cargo Handling

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported handling 36 million metric tonnes of cargo in November 2024, with a 21% growth in the container segment. Over eleven months, the company handled 293.7 MMT cargo, marking a 7% increase, and saw a 10% rise in logistic rail volume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:02 IST
Adani Ports Achieves Milestone with Record Cargo Handling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced on Monday that it achieved a significant milestone by managing to handle 36 million metric tonnes of cargo in November 2024.

In its regulatory filing, the company highlighted a notable 21 percent growth in its container segment, reflecting substantial operational gains.

Throughout the first eleven months of 2024, APSEZ successfully managed 293.7 MMT of cargo, demonstrating a 7 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, logistic rail volumes increased by 10 percent, reaching 4.2 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024