MMTC-PAMP Expands Horizons: Inaugurates First Exclusive Brand Store

Gold and silver refinery MMTC-PAMP has unveiled its first exclusive brand store in Delhi, a significant step in the company's plan to open 200 stores nationwide.

Inaugurated by MKS PAMP Group CEO Marwan Shakarchi, the store offers 24-carat and 999.9-plus pure gold and silver coins and bars.

This venture is a part of MMTC-PAMP's strategy to expand its retail presence, ensuring customers experience their high-quality products firsthand, as highlighted by CFO Samit Guha.

(With inputs from agencies.)