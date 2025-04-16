Left Menu

MMTC-PAMP Expands Horizons: Inaugurates First Exclusive Brand Store

MMTC-PAMP has inaugurated its first exclusive brand store in Delhi, aiming for 200 stores nationwide. The new store offers pure gold and silver coins and bars. This initiative marks the company's efforts to strengthen its presence and enhance customer experience across India.

Gold and silver refinery MMTC-PAMP has unveiled its first exclusive brand store in Delhi, a significant step in the company's plan to open 200 stores nationwide.

Inaugurated by MKS PAMP Group CEO Marwan Shakarchi, the store offers 24-carat and 999.9-plus pure gold and silver coins and bars.

This venture is a part of MMTC-PAMP's strategy to expand its retail presence, ensuring customers experience their high-quality products firsthand, as highlighted by CFO Samit Guha.

