MMTC-PAMP Expands Horizons: Inaugurates First Exclusive Brand Store
MMTC-PAMP has inaugurated its first exclusive brand store in Delhi, aiming for 200 stores nationwide. The new store offers pure gold and silver coins and bars. This initiative marks the company's efforts to strengthen its presence and enhance customer experience across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Gold and silver refinery MMTC-PAMP has unveiled its first exclusive brand store in Delhi, a significant step in the company's plan to open 200 stores nationwide.
Inaugurated by MKS PAMP Group CEO Marwan Shakarchi, the store offers 24-carat and 999.9-plus pure gold and silver coins and bars.
This venture is a part of MMTC-PAMP's strategy to expand its retail presence, ensuring customers experience their high-quality products firsthand, as highlighted by CFO Samit Guha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MMTC-PAMP
- gold
- silver
- brand store
- Delhi
- retail expansion
- pure gold
- coins
- bars
- Marwan Shakarchi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP Pressures BJP on Delhi's Increasing Power Cuts
Political Power Struggle: Delhi's Dark Days Under Scrutiny
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
Judicial Shifts: Delhi's Justice Sharma Moves to Calcutta HC
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders lodging of FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, others.