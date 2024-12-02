AfDB Approves $75M Loan to Advance Tanzania's Cardiovascular Care and Training

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $75 million loan to Tanzania to fund the second phase of the Centre of Excellence for Skills and Tertiary Education in Biomedical Sciences project. Estimated at $83.3 million, the initiative will receive $8.33 million in counterpart funding from the Tanzanian government and will be implemented over five years, from 2025 to 2029.

The project aims to create a highly skilled and competitive workforce to combat cardiovascular disease (CVD), which is a major health challenge in Tanzania and across Africa. By enhancing infrastructure, training, and research capacity, the initiative will ensure quality healthcare delivery and position Tanzania as a leader in cardiovascular sciences in the region.

A major component is the construction of a state-of-the-art, 600-bed cardiology teaching hospital equipped with advanced medical technologies. This facility, housed at the Mloganzila campus of Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), will serve as a hub for education, treatment, and research.

Capacity Building for Healthcare Professionals

Building on the achievements of the first phase—during which the Centre’s administrative and training facilities were established—the second phase will focus on human capital development.

Key goals include:

Training 120 university staff and 100 students, ensuring that 45% of participants in both groups are women.

Providing 20% of students with full scholarships, prioritizing candidates from low-income backgrounds, including women and people with disabilities.

This builds on the 38 MUHAS educators trained during the project’s initial phase, ensuring continuity and capacity growth for cardiovascular prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Broader Health and Economic Impact“The African Development Bank is committed to supporting Tanzania’s Centre of Excellence in Cardiovascular Sciences as it will generate significant health and economic benefits,” said Patricia Laverley, AfDB’s Country Manager for Tanzania.

The project is expected to:

Reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality rates, improving overall public health.

Enhance productivity, with healthier individuals contributing more effectively to the economy.

Lower healthcare costs by enabling patients to receive treatment locally rather than seeking it abroad.

Additionally, the hospital’s operation will drive job creation in medical and administrative roles, contributing to Tanzania’s healthcare ecosystem and economic development.

Regional Leadership in Biomedical SciencesThe Centre of Excellence is a flagship initiative, placing Tanzania among East Africa's leading institutions for biomedical sciences and specialized healthcare training. Its focus aligns with the broader goals of sustainable development, particularly in improving healthcare infrastructure and addressing pressing health challenges.

This project exemplifies the AfDB's commitment to fostering inclusive development and specialized education in Africa, ensuring that resources are directed toward impactful, life-changing initiatives.