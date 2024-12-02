Navigating the Complex Dynamics of India-US Trade Relations

The Indian commerce ministry is scrutinizing the India-US trade relationship, with a specific focus on statements made by US President-elect Donald Trump. These comments stir potential challenges ahead.

Despite Trump's labeling of India as an ''abuser'' of import tariffs, experts argue many countries, including the US, also impose high customs duties to shield their domestic markets.

The growing economic integration between India and the US is evident in the 2023-24 trade figures, showcasing a continued upward trend in exports and imports between the two nations.

