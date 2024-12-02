Left Menu

Navigating the Complex Dynamics of India-US Trade Relations

The commerce ministry of India is analyzing various aspects of India-US trade relations considering the implications of comments by US President-elect Donald Trump. Trade experts argue against Trump's claim about India's import tariffs. Official data displays healthy trade growth between the two nations, contrary to the rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:38 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian commerce ministry is scrutinizing the India-US trade relationship, with a specific focus on statements made by US President-elect Donald Trump. These comments stir potential challenges ahead.

Despite Trump's labeling of India as an ''abuser'' of import tariffs, experts argue many countries, including the US, also impose high customs duties to shield their domestic markets.

The growing economic integration between India and the US is evident in the 2023-24 trade figures, showcasing a continued upward trend in exports and imports between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

