Powering Progress: How PRAGATI is Transforming India's Governance

The University of Oxford recently released a study titled "From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress," emphasizing the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives.

The report highlights the PRAGATI platform as a critical component of digital governance. Launched in 2015, PRAGATI—Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation—has reshaped management of India's large-scale infrastructure projects and social programs. It underscores India's drive to dismantle bureaucratic obstacles and promote a culture of accountability.

By uniting stakeholders from central and state governments, PRAGATI facilitates the resolution of complex infrastructure challenges through real-time data, drone feeds, and video conferencing. Its economic impact is significant: studies by the Reserve Bank of India and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy reveal a GDP gain of 2.5 to 3.5 rupees for every rupee spent on infrastructure. Additionally, PRAGATI's focus on efficient implementation strengthens India's economic resilience and fosters social and environmental progress, showcasing a sustainable development model for other emerging economies.

