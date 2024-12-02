Left Menu

Powering Progress: How PRAGATI is Transforming India's Governance

The University of Oxford's study highlights how India's PRAGATI platform under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has transformed infrastructure management. Through digital governance, it has streamlined project execution, boosting economic growth and promoting sustainability. PRAGATI serves as a model for overcoming bureaucratic challenges and fostering collaboration across government levels.

Representative Image (Photo source: University of Oxford). Image Credit: ANI
The University of Oxford recently released a study titled "From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables India's PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress," emphasizing the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives.

The report highlights the PRAGATI platform as a critical component of digital governance. Launched in 2015, PRAGATI—Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation—has reshaped management of India's large-scale infrastructure projects and social programs. It underscores India's drive to dismantle bureaucratic obstacles and promote a culture of accountability.

By uniting stakeholders from central and state governments, PRAGATI facilitates the resolution of complex infrastructure challenges through real-time data, drone feeds, and video conferencing. Its economic impact is significant: studies by the Reserve Bank of India and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy reveal a GDP gain of 2.5 to 3.5 rupees for every rupee spent on infrastructure. Additionally, PRAGATI's focus on efficient implementation strengthens India's economic resilience and fosters social and environmental progress, showcasing a sustainable development model for other emerging economies.

