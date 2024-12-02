Promoting Sustainability: Minister Goyal's Call to Action

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday underlined the crucial need for promoting sustainable consumption patterns to address carbon footprint and environmental issues. Speaking at CII's Partnership Summit, he urged the global community to focus on environmentally sustainable products and reduce waste.

Goyal emphasized that the current lifestyle patterns significantly contribute to environmental challenges, which are more linked to consumption demands rather than manufacturing emissions. He advocated for managing consumption in a more sustainable manner to secure a better future for the planet.

In addition, Goyal noted that the Global South bears less responsibility for global environmental damage, caused predominantly by developed countries enjoying low-cost energy benefits. He also touched on the impact of AI and automation on future employment, reiterating the importance of sustainable and circular economies.

