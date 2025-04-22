Left Menu

Supreme Court Voices Concerns Over AI Impact on Jobs Amid EV Push

The Supreme Court expressed concerns about job losses in the automobile sector due to AI, as it urged the government to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. The court emphasized the need for infrastructure development to support EVs while highlighting AI's rapid advancements and potential to replace human labor.

The Supreme Court raised alarms regarding the potential loss of jobs in the automobile industry due to the rise of artificial intelligence, especially as efforts to promote electric vehicles gain momentum.

During a hearing of a PIL urging faster adoption of EVs to protect fundamental rights to clean air, Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the need for comprehensive government policy and infrastructure development, especially charging stations.

Concerns about AI's rapid advancements affecting employment in the driving sector were highlighted, with references to the emergence of autonomous vehicles in the US. The court granted four weeks for the attorney general to update on governmental initiatives.

