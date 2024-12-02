The Cyber Monday Craze: America's Ultimate Online Shopping Spree

The allure of Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year, continues to captivate American consumers. Retail giants such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart have rolled out extensive sales, tempting shoppers with discounts that started over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Despite the economic challenges posed by post-pandemic inflation, consumer spending power appears resilient. Shoppers are expected to splash out a staggering USD 13.2 billion this Cyber Monday, indicating robust holiday spending trends.

While data shows a decline in foot traffic, the online shopping boom accentuates the shift in consumer preferences, with categories like electronics and beauty products leading the charge. This digital shift provides insight into evolving holiday shopping habits.

