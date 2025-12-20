Left Menu

Mohammed Shami: Bengal's Trump Card in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Out-of-favour Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, after a strong domestic season with 36 wickets, has been named in Bengal's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite not being selected for recent national matches, Shami's form across various domestic competitions remains impressive as he leads Bengal's pace attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:18 IST
Mohammed Shami: Bengal's Trump Card in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Shami, once sidelined from the national team, has made a striking comeback in the domestic cricket scene. With an impressive tally of 36 wickets across formats, Shami is set to spearhead Bengal's pace attack in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After being overlooked for the Indian squad against South Africa, Shami seized the domestic spotlight. He took notable strides, grabbing 20 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and being Bengal's top performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 16 wickets.

Bengal's campaign will kick off against Vidarbha in Rajkot on December 24. Shami will lead the pace trio, accompanied by fellow India pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, with the hope of clinching the title in the Elite Group B competition.

