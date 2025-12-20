Mohammed Shami: Bengal's Trump Card in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mohammed Shami, once sidelined from the national team, has made a striking comeback in the domestic cricket scene. With an impressive tally of 36 wickets across formats, Shami is set to spearhead Bengal's pace attack in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After being overlooked for the Indian squad against South Africa, Shami seized the domestic spotlight. He took notable strides, grabbing 20 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and being Bengal's top performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 16 wickets.

Bengal's campaign will kick off against Vidarbha in Rajkot on December 24. Shami will lead the pace trio, accompanied by fellow India pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, with the hope of clinching the title in the Elite Group B competition.