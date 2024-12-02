Revolutionizing Railway Safety: The Rise of LHB Coaches

The introduction of LHB coaches by Indian Railways in the early 2000s, featuring center buffer couplers, marked a significant advancement in railway safety. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized this move in the Rajya Sabha, underlining its effectiveness in eliminating manual involvement during coach coupling.

Responding to questions from MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Derek O'Brien about fatal accidents during manual coupling, Vaishnaw detailed the shift from the older ICF coaches, which required manual coupling, to the more advanced LHB models. He noted that between 2014 and 2024, a significant increase in LHB coach manufacturing is being undertaken.

In addition to LHB coaches, semi-automatic couplers have been developed for new trains like Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat. Vaishnaw assured that regular training and clear safety protocols are implemented to ensure the safety of railway personnel during coupling activities, addressing communication issues that led to past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)