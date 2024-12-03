Left Menu

November Surge: Manufacturing PMI Hits Five-Month High Despite Sector Challenges

The U.S. manufacturing sector showed a moderate contraction in November, with a PMI rise to 48.4, marking improvements. Orders grew for the first time in eight months, facing lower input prices. While certain industries showed growth, many reported challenges, including possible tariff impacts and sluggish demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In November, the U.S. manufacturing sector experienced a moderate contraction, yet saw a modest rise in the PMI to 48.4, reaching a five-month high. This improvement, highlighted by increasing orders for the first time in eight months, coincided with lower input prices, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

Despite these gains, the sector continues to face hurdles. ISM's Timothy Fiore noted a sluggish demand and weak production backlogs. Economic experts, like Stephen Stanley of Santander U.S. Capital Markets, suggest that while business optimism may rise, the sector's foundations remain weak.

Challenges persist across several industries, with concerns about tariff impacts and slow demand. Nevertheless, certain areas such as computer and electronic industries reported growth, reflecting broader economic pivots and policy shifts. The manufacturing outlook remains cautiously optimistic, awaiting the incoming administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

