Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Downgrades India's GDP Forecast Amid Slowdown

Morgan Stanley has revised India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 from 6.7% to 6.3% following a slowdown in the July-September quarter of 2024. The bank highlights resilience in the services sector and anticipates a recovery in the second half of FY25, driven by various economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:24 IST
Morgan Stanley Downgrades India's GDP Forecast Amid Slowdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Morgan Stanley, a leading multinational investment bank, has adjusted its forecast for India's GDP growth, lowering it from 6.7% to 6.3% for the fiscal year 2025. This revision comes in response to a deceleration in economic growth observed in the quarter ending September 2024, where GDP expansion fell to 5.4% year-on-year.

The economic slowdown, the steepest since March 2023, was attributed to underwhelming performances in both private consumption and capital expenditure. Despite private consumption growing by 6%, it outpaced capital expenditure, which increased by only 5.4%. Meanwhile, the services sector showed resilience with a growth rate of 7.1%, whereas the industry sector lagged behind at 3.9%, impacted by manufacturing and electricity downturns.

Nonetheless, Morgan Stanley remains optimistic about a rebound in the latter half of FY25, with projections of GDP growth reaching 6.6%. Factors such as a strong festive season, government spending, improved rural demand, and easing financial conditions are expected to drive this recovery. As the Reserve Bank of India reviews its monetary policy, liquidity conditions and inflation rates will be crucial considerations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024