China's Stock Market Tango Amid U.S. Chip Crackdown

China's main stock indexes navigated turbulence on Tuesday, initially dropping before rallying by market close. This fluctuation was largely influenced by renewed U.S. restrictions aimed at China's semiconductor industry, specifically targeting 140 companies in an effort to curb access to advanced chips.

The latest U.S. move, however, was perceived as less stringent than anticipated. Tai Hui, Asia chief market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, suggested that the market had braced itself for tighter measures, providing relief to some investors. Consequently, global chipmaker indexes rose by nearly 3%.

Despite facing setbacks, like a 4% fall in toolmaker Piotech's stocks, the sentiment in China's semiconductor sector remained cautiously optimistic. The Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.44%, while broader economic concerns, such as low confidence in the property market and expected interest rate cuts, continued to weigh heavily.

