China's Stock Market Tango Amid U.S. Chip Crackdown

China's stock markets experienced a roller-coaster ride due to U.S. restrictions on the semiconductor industry. Despite initial dips, markets rallied with the Shanghai Composite closing up. While semiconductors faced pressure, support for local firms and a gloomy economic outlook influenced market dynamics.

Updated: 03-12-2024 14:14 IST
China's main stock indexes navigated turbulence on Tuesday, initially dropping before rallying by market close. This fluctuation was largely influenced by renewed U.S. restrictions aimed at China's semiconductor industry, specifically targeting 140 companies in an effort to curb access to advanced chips.

The latest U.S. move, however, was perceived as less stringent than anticipated. Tai Hui, Asia chief market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, suggested that the market had braced itself for tighter measures, providing relief to some investors. Consequently, global chipmaker indexes rose by nearly 3%.

Despite facing setbacks, like a 4% fall in toolmaker Piotech's stocks, the sentiment in China's semiconductor sector remained cautiously optimistic. The Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.44%, while broader economic concerns, such as low confidence in the property market and expected interest rate cuts, continued to weigh heavily.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

