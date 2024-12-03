China's Stock Market Tango Amid U.S. Chip Crackdown
China's stock markets experienced a roller-coaster ride due to U.S. restrictions on the semiconductor industry. Despite initial dips, markets rallied with the Shanghai Composite closing up. While semiconductors faced pressure, support for local firms and a gloomy economic outlook influenced market dynamics.
China's main stock indexes navigated turbulence on Tuesday, initially dropping before rallying by market close. This fluctuation was largely influenced by renewed U.S. restrictions aimed at China's semiconductor industry, specifically targeting 140 companies in an effort to curb access to advanced chips.
The latest U.S. move, however, was perceived as less stringent than anticipated. Tai Hui, Asia chief market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, suggested that the market had braced itself for tighter measures, providing relief to some investors. Consequently, global chipmaker indexes rose by nearly 3%.
Despite facing setbacks, like a 4% fall in toolmaker Piotech's stocks, the sentiment in China's semiconductor sector remained cautiously optimistic. The Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.44%, while broader economic concerns, such as low confidence in the property market and expected interest rate cuts, continued to weigh heavily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cost of borrowing 'very stressful', bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Advocates for Affordable Bank Interest Rates
Dollar Dominance: The Battle Over Interest Rates and Global Markets
Fed's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Interest Rates
Russia's Economic Outlook Amid Sanctions and High Interest Rates