Price Hike Alert: Aprilia RS 457 to Cost More Next Year

From January, Piaggio Vehicles will raise the price of the Aprilia RS 457 sports bike by Rs 10,000. The increase affects all available colors and brings the 2025 model's price to Rs 4.2 lakh ex-showroom in Maharashtra. Aprilia is an Italian brand under the Piaggio Group.
In a move set to impact motorcycle enthusiasts, Piaggio Vehicles announced a price hike for its Aprilia RS 457 sports bike. Starting January, the price will increase by Rs 10,000.
This adjustment applies to all color variants of the RS 457, a model produced by the Italian manufacturer Aprilia, under the Piaggio Group's umbrella.
After this change, the 2025 Aprilia RS 457 will retail at Rs 4.2 lakh ex-showroom in Maharashtra, the company confirmed in a recent statement.
