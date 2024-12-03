Price Hike Alert: Aprilia RS 457 to Cost More Next Year

In a move set to impact motorcycle enthusiasts, Piaggio Vehicles announced a price hike for its Aprilia RS 457 sports bike. Starting January, the price will increase by Rs 10,000.

This adjustment applies to all color variants of the RS 457, a model produced by the Italian manufacturer Aprilia, under the Piaggio Group's umbrella.

After this change, the 2025 Aprilia RS 457 will retail at Rs 4.2 lakh ex-showroom in Maharashtra, the company confirmed in a recent statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)