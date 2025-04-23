Delhi's Bold Move: 24x7 Waste Processing to Tackle Gargantuan Landfills

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of waste removal from the city's major landfill sites. During a high-stakes meeting at the secretariat, she urged municipal authorities to maintain round-the-clock waste processing efforts at these locations.

Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to improving the national capital's cleanliness, directing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch a three-month campaign targeting the city's waste issue. Plans are also underway for transforming these sites post-clean-up, indicating a comprehensive strategy towards sustainability.

Additionally, Gupta announced the accelerated construction of waste-to-energy plants at Narela and Ghazipur and the expansion of existing facilities at Okhla and Tehkhand. Her remarks underscored the urgency of addressing the mounds of waste, which symbolize neglect and mismanagement, affirming the government's promise to its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)