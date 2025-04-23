India's Tough Stance: Indus Water Treaty Suspended Amid Tensions with Pakistan

In a move signaling escalating tensions, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Union Minister CR Paatil announced that the government is unwavering in its resolve to act against terrorism, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's ultimatum against perpetrators.

A Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led to significant diplomatic measures, including the closure of the integrated checkpost at Attari and restrictions on Pakistani nationals traveling to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme. The committee underscored Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism as the impetus for these actions.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed that several Pakistani diplomatic officials in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata, with a week to exit India. Additionally, India plans to withdraw its own defense advisors from Islamabad. The CCS meeting reiterated its commitment to bring those behind the attacks to justice, reflecting a robust security posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)