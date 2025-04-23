Ukrainian Resolve: A Stand on Sovereignty

During a crucial meeting in London, Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, reiterated Ukraine's steadfast commitment to its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Yermak communicated this to U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, underscoring that Ukraine would not waver on its core principles.

He emphasized on social media platform X that these principles are foundational to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)