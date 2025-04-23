Ukrainian Resolve: A Stand on Sovereignty
Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reaffirmed the nation's unwavering commitment to its territorial integrity and sovereignty during discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in London. Yermak emphasized that Ukraine's core principles remain non-negotiable, serving as the backbone of the country's sovereignty.
Updated: 23-04-2025 23:27 IST
