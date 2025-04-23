Left Menu

Ukrainian Resolve: A Stand on Sovereignty

Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reaffirmed the nation's unwavering commitment to its territorial integrity and sovereignty during discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in London. Yermak emphasized that Ukraine's core principles remain non-negotiable, serving as the backbone of the country's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:27 IST
Ukrainian Resolve: A Stand on Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a crucial meeting in London, Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, reiterated Ukraine's steadfast commitment to its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Yermak communicated this to U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, underscoring that Ukraine would not waver on its core principles.

He emphasized on social media platform X that these principles are foundational to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025