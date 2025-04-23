Left Menu

NZC Ventures into Major League Cricket with Historic TNS Collaboration

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has partnered with True North Sports Ventures to launch a Major League Cricket franchise debuting in 2027. This historic agreement marks the first collaboration between an ICC full member and a professional league franchise, aiming to diversify income and expand the cricket network globally.

Updated: 23-04-2025 23:25 IST
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced a landmark agreement with American firm True North Sports Ventures (TNS) to establish a franchise in the Major League Cricket (MLC) by 2027.

Labelled as a 'first-of-its-kind' deal, the collaboration highlights NZC's strategic push to leverage global cricket opportunities, including franchises in Toronto and Atlanta as potential locations.

Scott Weenink, NZC's chief executive, emphasized the benefits, pointing out that it provides diversified revenue, broadens their global influence, and opens pathways for talent development. The MLC plans for further expansion by 2031.

