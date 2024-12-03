NMDC Achieves Record Iron Ore Production Surge in November

NMDC, a state-owned enterprise, recorded an 18% hike in its iron ore production, reaching 4.51 million tonnes in November. The previous year's output for the same month was 3.83 million tonnes, marking a notable improvement, as per the company's statement.

In addition to production growth, NMDC's sales figures have also seen a rise, with a 5.5% increase to 4 million tonnes compared to November 2023's 3.79 million tonnes. This achievement was highlighted by Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) of NMDC, who emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth and stakeholder value.

Located in Hyderabad and functioning under the Ministry of Steel, NMDC is India's premier iron ore miner, fulfilling about 20% of the nation's demand for this essential steel-making raw ingredient.

