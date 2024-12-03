Left Menu

NMDC Achieves Record Iron Ore Production Surge in November

State-owned NMDC has announced an 18% increase in iron ore production in November, producing 4.51 million tonnes. The company's sales also rose by 5.5%, reaching 4 million tonnes. NMDC attributes these achievements to its continuous focus on sustainable growth and stakeholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NMDC, a state-owned enterprise, recorded an 18% hike in its iron ore production, reaching 4.51 million tonnes in November. The previous year's output for the same month was 3.83 million tonnes, marking a notable improvement, as per the company's statement.

In addition to production growth, NMDC's sales figures have also seen a rise, with a 5.5% increase to 4 million tonnes compared to November 2023's 3.79 million tonnes. This achievement was highlighted by Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) of NMDC, who emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth and stakeholder value.

Located in Hyderabad and functioning under the Ministry of Steel, NMDC is India's premier iron ore miner, fulfilling about 20% of the nation's demand for this essential steel-making raw ingredient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

