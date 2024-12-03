NMDC Achieves Record Iron Ore Production Surge in November
State-owned NMDC has announced an 18% increase in iron ore production in November, producing 4.51 million tonnes. The company's sales also rose by 5.5%, reaching 4 million tonnes. NMDC attributes these achievements to its continuous focus on sustainable growth and stakeholder value.
- Country:
- India
NMDC, a state-owned enterprise, recorded an 18% hike in its iron ore production, reaching 4.51 million tonnes in November. The previous year's output for the same month was 3.83 million tonnes, marking a notable improvement, as per the company's statement.
In addition to production growth, NMDC's sales figures have also seen a rise, with a 5.5% increase to 4 million tonnes compared to November 2023's 3.79 million tonnes. This achievement was highlighted by Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) of NMDC, who emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth and stakeholder value.
Located in Hyderabad and functioning under the Ministry of Steel, NMDC is India's premier iron ore miner, fulfilling about 20% of the nation's demand for this essential steel-making raw ingredient.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NMDC
- iron ore
- production
- record
- Hyderabad
- sales
- growth
- steel
- Ministry of Steel
- India
ALSO READ
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Surges Ahead with Significant H1 FY25 Financial Growth
Hero MotoCorp's Profits Accelerate with Robust Sales
Tyre Industry Sees Single-Digit Growth Amidst Economic Pressures
ADB Approves $100M Loan to Boost Mongolia's Climate Resilience and Low-Carbon Growth
Steel Industry Poised for Growth: Improved Demand and Better Margins Expected