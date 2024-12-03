Left Menu

Cupid Breweries Unveils Ambitious Global Expansion Following BSE Listing

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited recently marked a significant milestone by successfully listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Driven by an experienced leadership team, the company aims to expand its footprint in both national and international markets, with strategic plans that include producing halal-certified non-alcoholic beer in the UAE.

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited has achieved a crucial milestone with its shares being listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The opening market price was recorded at Rs. 24.45 under the Scrip ID "CUPIDALBV," as per a BSE order from November 28, 2024. This event marks an important phase in the company's growth trajectory.

With a firm resolve to generate wealth through passion, Cupid is focusing on sustainable growth and brand development, aiming to expand its reach in national and international markets. The company prides itself on offering top-quality alcoholic beverages, produced using world-class equipment to ensure consistency and customer satisfaction.

The leadership team, comprising experienced professionals like Erramilli Venkatachalam Prasad and Dr. Lily Bhagvandas Rodrigues, is steering Cupid towards becoming a leading industry player. The recent memorandum of understanding signed at Brau Beviale in Germany to produce halal-certified non-alcoholic beer at its UAE facility exemplifies the company's strategic initiatives to broaden its market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

