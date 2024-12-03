China's Strategic Minerals Export Ban Escalates U.S. Trade Tensions

China has intensified trade tensions with the U.S. by banning exports of crucial minerals, a strategic move that ripples through the global supply chain. This escalation comes in response to recent U.S. restrictions on the Chinese chip industry.

The latest actions involve halting U.S. access to gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials—key components in military and semiconductor applications. Such measures reveal China's aim to safeguard its industrial dominance while preparing for future diplomatic battles.

Meanwhile, China's legislation, including the unreliable entities list and anti-foreign sanctions law, enables it to lash back against American firms perceived to threaten national security. Analysts predict further consequences as both superpowers persist in their tit-for-tat trade strategies.

