Revamping the Skies: A New Era in Indian Aviation Legislation

Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu introduced a new aviation bill in the Rajya Sabha, aiming to replace the outdated Aircraft Act. The bill provides structured regulations for DGCA and other bodies, promotes economic growth through aviation expansion, and encourages compliance with international standards and foreign investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu presented the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to replace the nearly century-old Aircraft Act. This bill, which has already passed through the Lok Sabha, emerges in response to recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Minister Naidu emphasized the bill's role in organizing authority within the aviation landscape, providing clear directives for entities such as the DGCA. Since 2014, India's aviation infrastructure and fleet have expanded dramatically, reflecting the sector's potential as an economic driver.

The proposed legislation aims to rectify inconsistencies in existing laws, promoting a streamlined regulatory framework conducive to foreign investment and best practices. However, concerns regarding the bill's language and centralization of control have been voiced, notably by Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

