Revamping the Skies: A New Era in Indian Aviation Legislation

In a significant legislative move, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu presented the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to replace the nearly century-old Aircraft Act. This bill, which has already passed through the Lok Sabha, emerges in response to recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Minister Naidu emphasized the bill's role in organizing authority within the aviation landscape, providing clear directives for entities such as the DGCA. Since 2014, India's aviation infrastructure and fleet have expanded dramatically, reflecting the sector's potential as an economic driver.

The proposed legislation aims to rectify inconsistencies in existing laws, promoting a streamlined regulatory framework conducive to foreign investment and best practices. However, concerns regarding the bill's language and centralization of control have been voiced, notably by Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

(With inputs from agencies.)