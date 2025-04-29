Left Menu

Hong Kong's Freed Democrats: The Long Road to Release

The first group of individuals involved in Hong Kong's significant national security trial, known as the '47 democrats' case, has been released after four years in jail. This marks a key moment in the ongoing struggle between Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists and the Beijing-imposed national security laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 06:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in Hong Kong, the first group of individuals from the landmark national security trial involving '47 democrats' was released after four years behind bars. The release occurred amidst heightened security, with former pro-democracy lawmakers like Claudia Mo and Kwok Ka-ki among those freed.

Witnesses observed heavy police presence, particularly at Stanley Prison and other correctional facilities. Police blocked roads leading to the Shek Kip Prison, allowing limited media access. Gary Fan, another freed individual, expressed gratitude towards the people of Hong Kong upon returning home to his family.

This trial, stemming from national security laws imposed by Beijing, involved the arrest of pro-democracy activists in 2021. Most were convicted and sentenced after a lengthy trial. The case has drawn international attention, with Western governments labeling the trial as politically driven, opposing Hong Kong and Beijing's claims of impartiality.

