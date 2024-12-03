Congress Criticizes Modi's Economic Policies Amid GDP Slowdown

The Congress has stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in light of a significant drop in GDP growth, which has hit a near two-year low. The opposition party blames Modi's 'voodoo economic policies' for placing the nation in a detrimental cycle of low growth, job scarcity, poor income, and escalating prices.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government for its alleged mismanagement of the economy, citing concerns over declining growth rates, a spike in unemployment, and soaring inflation as indicators of economic distress. Sharing Modi's previous remarks on falling GDP, Congress hopes to draw attention to the contrasts between past promises and current economic realities.

Echoing these sentiments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted flaws in government estimates and policy execution, linking GDP slowdown to reduced consumption and investment. She emphasized the dire state of private sector growth and manufacturing performance, challenging the government's economic narrative and calling for an urgent policy reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)