Congress Criticizes Modi's Economic Policies Amid GDP Slowdown

The Congress has intensified its critique of the Modi government's economic policies, attributing India's economic slowdown to what it calls 'voodoo economic policies.' With GDP growth at a near two-year low, Congress claims this is part of a wider trend of low growth, high inflation, and income disparity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:38 IST
The Congress has stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in light of a significant drop in GDP growth, which has hit a near two-year low. The opposition party blames Modi's 'voodoo economic policies' for placing the nation in a detrimental cycle of low growth, job scarcity, poor income, and escalating prices.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government for its alleged mismanagement of the economy, citing concerns over declining growth rates, a spike in unemployment, and soaring inflation as indicators of economic distress. Sharing Modi's previous remarks on falling GDP, Congress hopes to draw attention to the contrasts between past promises and current economic realities.

Echoing these sentiments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted flaws in government estimates and policy execution, linking GDP slowdown to reduced consumption and investment. She emphasized the dire state of private sector growth and manufacturing performance, challenging the government's economic narrative and calling for an urgent policy reassessment.

