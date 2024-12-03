Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Transformative Policy Changes

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has sanctioned pivotal policies targeting multiple sectors such as Information Technology, Apparel and Textile, and Maritime. These policies set a strategic course for job creation and investment attraction.

Minister P Narayana highlighted the significant tender approvals for stalled infrastructure projects in Amaravati, valued at over Rs 11,000 crore. Meanwhile, Minister K Parthasarathy outlined the emphasis on developing Remote, Hybrid, and Coworking spaces under the IT and Global Competitive Centres policy 4.0 2024-29.

In a bid for economic growth, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet also greenlighted the Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy 4.0, anticipating Rs 30,000 crore in investments. Additionally, five textile parks are to be established under a Public Private Partnership model, targeting Rs 10,000 crore in investments and the creation of two lakh jobs over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)