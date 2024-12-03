Assam Chief Minister Accelerates Infrastructure and Economic Growth Discussions
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held meetings with Union Ministers to discuss infrastructure projects, healthcare initiatives, and the upcoming Advantage Assam Business Summit. Key infrastructure projects include the Guwahati ring road and Kaziranga elevated corridor, while discussions also focused on inviting investors to the 2025 summit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda on Tuesday to deliberate over vital state issues.
The discussions with Road Transport Minister Gadkari concentrated on the advancement of national highway projects, notably the Guwahati ring road, and securing timely project execution.
In a subsequent meeting with Health Minister Nadda, Sarma highlighted Assam's success with the PMJAY and upcoming Advantage Assam Business Summit, aiming to bolster investor interest in the region's economic potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.
India’s economy was 12th largest 10 years ago, PM Modi made it the fifth largest: BJP president J P Nadda at poll rally in Navi Mumbai.
Karnataka govt planning reservation to minorities in allotment of contracts: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.
Mahayuti and NDA created a new culture and definition of politics under PM Modi's leadership: BJP president J P Nadda in Navi Mumbai.
We are providing a government that is accountable to people: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.