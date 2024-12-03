Assam Chief Minister Accelerates Infrastructure and Economic Growth Discussions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda on Tuesday to deliberate over vital state issues.

The discussions with Road Transport Minister Gadkari concentrated on the advancement of national highway projects, notably the Guwahati ring road, and securing timely project execution.

In a subsequent meeting with Health Minister Nadda, Sarma highlighted Assam's success with the PMJAY and upcoming Advantage Assam Business Summit, aiming to bolster investor interest in the region's economic potential.

