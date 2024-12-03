Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Accelerates Infrastructure and Economic Growth Discussions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held meetings with Union Ministers to discuss infrastructure projects, healthcare initiatives, and the upcoming Advantage Assam Business Summit. Key infrastructure projects include the Guwahati ring road and Kaziranga elevated corridor, while discussions also focused on inviting investors to the 2025 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda on Tuesday to deliberate over vital state issues.

The discussions with Road Transport Minister Gadkari concentrated on the advancement of national highway projects, notably the Guwahati ring road, and securing timely project execution.

In a subsequent meeting with Health Minister Nadda, Sarma highlighted Assam's success with the PMJAY and upcoming Advantage Assam Business Summit, aiming to bolster investor interest in the region's economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

