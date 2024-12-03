Left Menu

Lawmaker Urges Airlines to Compensate for Flight Delays

Raghav Chadha, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, has called for airlines to compensate passengers for flight delays. He highlighted issues such as high baggage fees, lack of affordable in-flight amenities, high ticket prices, and overcrowding at airports, while discussing the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024.

Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party MP, demanded compensation for passengers subjected to flight delays during a speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Criticizing the aviation industry, Chadha pointed out that despite charging hefty fees for excess baggage, airlines rarely compensate passengers for delays lasting several hours.

He called for a monthly report detailing flight delays by airline and route, further emphasizing the need for more affordable air travel and amenities amid a duopoly in the Indian aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

