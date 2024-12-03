Left Menu

Carlsberg's Strategic Exit: Brewing a Deal in Russia

Carlsberg is selling its Russian assets to Baltika Breweries employees after Russia seized control in 2023. Moscow approved the sale for 34 billion roubles. The deal involves Carlsberg's operations in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Moscow demands discounts and taxes on foreign exits, with the market value impacting Russia's federal budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:35 IST
Carlsberg's Strategic Exit: Brewing a Deal in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg is navigating a crucial exit strategy from Russia by selling its assets to employees of Baltika Breweries. This move follows the seizure of its stake in July 2023, a situation exacerbated by Russia's tightened controls on foreign business operations amid geopolitical tensions.

In a deal valued at 34 billion roubles, Moscow has granted approval, and the transaction is set to close shortly. Carlsberg will gain shareholdings in Carlsberg Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Kazakhstan. The sale is seen as significantly discounted given Carlsberg's previous net asset valuation of 7.52 billion Danish crowns in Russia.

As part of its exit strategy, Carlsberg will transfer stakes in Azerbaijan operations in exchange for the Hoppy Union firm. This comes amidst high-profile asset disputes and allegations of intellectual property theft, with the 'exit tax' serving as a significant policy hurdle for foreign firms exiting Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024