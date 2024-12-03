Resilient Labor Market: October Sees Job Openings Spike, Layoffs Tumble

The U.S. labor market showed resilience in October, with a notable increase in job openings and a significant drop in layoffs, according to the JOLTS report released by the Labor Department.

Despite higher wages supporting consumer spending, employers remained cautious in hiring additional staff. Job openings rose to 7.744 million by the end of October, driven largely by increases in the professional, business services, and hospitality sectors.

While the economy shows no major warning signs, the Federal Reserve is expected to consider another interest rate cut to combat persistent inflation. Meanwhile, workers showed greater confidence by quitting in higher numbers, suggesting that wages may remain elevated.

