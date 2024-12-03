Resilient Labor Market: October Sees Job Openings Spike, Layoffs Tumble
In October, U.S. job openings rose significantly while layoffs fell, keeping the labor market stable. Despite higher wages, employers hesitated to hire more workers. The Federal Reserve might implement another interest rate cut due to the stable labor market. Wage levels remain high as quits increase.
The U.S. labor market showed resilience in October, with a notable increase in job openings and a significant drop in layoffs, according to the JOLTS report released by the Labor Department.
Despite higher wages supporting consumer spending, employers remained cautious in hiring additional staff. Job openings rose to 7.744 million by the end of October, driven largely by increases in the professional, business services, and hospitality sectors.
While the economy shows no major warning signs, the Federal Reserve is expected to consider another interest rate cut to combat persistent inflation. Meanwhile, workers showed greater confidence by quitting in higher numbers, suggesting that wages may remain elevated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
