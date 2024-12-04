ECB's Potential Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Uncertainty in Europe
The European Central Bank may cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, according to policymaker Robert Holzmann. Investors anticipate cuts likely continuing into mid-2025, lowering rates to potentially jumpstart growth. However, U.S. policies under President-elect Trump could increase inflation, complicating expectations.
- Country:
- Austria
The European Central Bank (ECB) might reduce interest rates by 25 basis points this month, according to Robert Holzmann, an ECB policymaker. In an interview, Holzmann noted this move reflects current economic data but remains undecided, depending on final data reviews. Such a cut could encourage growth, as the deposit rate is expected to decrease to 1.75% by the end of 2025.
Holzmann, who also leads the Austrian National Bank, emphasized that the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump might introduce significant import tariffs. This development could spur inflation in Europe, adding complexity to the ECB's strategic decisions. Economists predict Trump's policies may exert upward pressure on inflation expectations.
Holzmann explained that tariffs typically lead to higher prices for imported goods, resulting in a subtle economy-wide financial squeeze. Additionally, governments may increase spending to counteract these effects, potentially straining budgets further and driving inflation upward. The extent of these impacts will likely hinge on Trump's final policy implementations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Stocks Climb Amid Uncertainty Over Trump's Policies
Trump's Middle East Dilemma: Balancing Alliances and Volatility
The Transatlantic Tango: Trump's Influence on Brazil's Political Landscape
Trump's Treasury Secretary Search Sends Dollar Climbing to New Heights
Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Steady Decline Amid Inflation Concerns