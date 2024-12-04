Japan Deliberates on Easing Visa Rules for Chinese Visitors

Japan is still weighing the option of relaxing visa regulations for Chinese nationals, according to a government spokesperson on Wednesday. This development follows a report from the Nikkei business daily indicating that such plans were underway.

The speculation arose after China announced last month its intention to expand visa-free entry for visitors from Japan and other countries. However, Keiichiro Tachibana, Japan's deputy chief cabinet secretary, clarified at a press conference that no official decision on modifying visa rules for Chinese tourists had been finalized.

"We will, in any case, continue to address visa matters appropriately, in line with any alterations in the situation," Tachibana stated, ensuring Japan's responsive stance on visa policy amidst changing dynamics.

