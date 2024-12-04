Left Menu

Japan Deliberates on Easing Visa Rules for Chinese Visitors

Japan has yet to decide on relaxing visa rules for Chinese nationals, despite a report suggesting impending changes. This follows China's expansion of visa-free arrangements for Japanese visitors. Keiichiro Tachibana, Japan's deputy chief cabinet secretary, confirmed no decision has been reached but emphasized responsiveness to evolving circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:49 IST
Japan Deliberates on Easing Visa Rules for Chinese Visitors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan is still weighing the option of relaxing visa regulations for Chinese nationals, according to a government spokesperson on Wednesday. This development follows a report from the Nikkei business daily indicating that such plans were underway.

The speculation arose after China announced last month its intention to expand visa-free entry for visitors from Japan and other countries. However, Keiichiro Tachibana, Japan's deputy chief cabinet secretary, clarified at a press conference that no official decision on modifying visa rules for Chinese tourists had been finalized.

"We will, in any case, continue to address visa matters appropriately, in line with any alterations in the situation," Tachibana stated, ensuring Japan's responsive stance on visa policy amidst changing dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024