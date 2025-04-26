Judge Arrest Sparks Immigration Policy Debate

In a case highlighting tensions over immigration enforcement, U.S. officials have arrested Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan, charging her with obstructing justice. Dugan allegedly assisted a man in evading the authorities during a court session on April 18.

The incident follows the Trump administration's push for strict immigration enforcement, drawing nationwide attention and sparking protests. Demonstrators gathered outside the Milwaukee courthouse, demanding Dugan's release, while she prepares to face formal charges in May.

The arrest points to an ongoing conflict between federal objectives and local resistance, with critics questioning the Trump administration's handling of immigration-related arrests in judicial settings and its potential overreach.

