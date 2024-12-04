Exide Industries Appoints Amol Mehra as CPO to Drive Strategic Procurement

Exide Industries Limited has announced Amol Mehra's appointment as President and Chief Procurement Officer. Mehra is set to lead the company's procurement and spend management efforts, bringing expertise to the table.

Amol Mehra comes with nearly 25 years in the commodities sector, covering metals, coal, and both B2B and B2C landscapes. His career spans reputable firms including Adani Enterprises Ltd, Trafigura India, and Vedanta Group, among others. With a proven track record extending across Indian and international markets, Mehra's previous role was at Adani Enterprises Limited as Chief Business Officer and Joint President for the Integrated Coal Management Vertical.

Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about Mehra joining the team, citing that his expertise will enhance procurement capabilities and drive organizational efficiency. Mehra's educational background includes a degree in Mechanical Engineering from DY Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur, and an MBA in Marketing & Production from BV Institute of Management, Kolhapur.

