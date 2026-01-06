Left Menu

Adani Enterprises NCD Issue: A Snapshot of Investor Confidence

Adani Enterprises Limited's Rs 1,000 crore public issue of non-convertible debentures was fully subscribed within 45 minutes, showcasing strong investor confidence. Proceeds will largely be used to repay debt, as AEL continues expanding its infrastructure footprint with projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and new AI data centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:18 IST
Adani Enterprises NCD Issue: A Snapshot of Investor Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) witnessed robust investor confidence as its Rs 1,000 crore public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was completely subscribed in just 45 minutes after opening. The base issue of Rs 500 crore sold out in a mere 10 minutes, with total subscriptions exceeding the target by incorporating a greenshoe option. Set to close on January 19, 2026, the NCDs offer an annual yield of up to 8.90% and will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

AEL plans to allocate at least 75% of the proceeds to repaying existing debt, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes. The popularity of this issue underlines retail investors' growing optimism in India's infrastructure growth, further cemented by AEL's continuing expansion. In October, Google-AdaniConnex announced an AI data center campus in Visakhapatnam, and in December, the Navi Mumbai International Airport was operationalized.

The company's capacity to deliver large-scale projects on time, such as its seventh active road project at Nanasa-Pidgaon, is reflected in its high ratings from ICRA and CARE Ratings. The NCDs offer competitive yields, opening new investment avenues for retail investors.

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026