Adani Enterprises NCD Issue: A Snapshot of Investor Confidence

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) witnessed robust investor confidence as its Rs 1,000 crore public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was completely subscribed in just 45 minutes after opening. The base issue of Rs 500 crore sold out in a mere 10 minutes, with total subscriptions exceeding the target by incorporating a greenshoe option. Set to close on January 19, 2026, the NCDs offer an annual yield of up to 8.90% and will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

AEL plans to allocate at least 75% of the proceeds to repaying existing debt, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes. The popularity of this issue underlines retail investors' growing optimism in India's infrastructure growth, further cemented by AEL's continuing expansion. In October, Google-AdaniConnex announced an AI data center campus in Visakhapatnam, and in December, the Navi Mumbai International Airport was operationalized.

The company's capacity to deliver large-scale projects on time, such as its seventh active road project at Nanasa-Pidgaon, is reflected in its high ratings from ICRA and CARE Ratings. The NCDs offer competitive yields, opening new investment avenues for retail investors.