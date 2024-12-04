Binance and AltSchool Africa Launch Full-Tuition Scholarships for 500 Young Africans to Bridge Digital Skills Gap

Binance, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange, has joined forces with AltSchool Africa to provide full-tuition scholarships to 500 young Africans. The initiative, which kicks off in January 2025 and runs until December 31, 2025, aims to address the growing digital skills gap on the continent by equipping participants with in-demand expertise in fields such as software engineering, cybersecurity, sales, and content creation.

Recipients of the scholarship will benefit from structured education programs designed by AltSchool Africa, which combine academic learning with hands-on practical training. Additionally, scholars will receive mentorship, career development support, and access to a global network of professionals, ensuring they are prepared to navigate the dynamic job market of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Interested applicants can register for the scholarship here to secure their chance to participate in this transformative opportunity.

Addressing a Critical Need

The partnership between Binance and AltSchool Africa comes at a pivotal moment for the region. According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), by 2030, an estimated 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills, yet only 2% of the current workforce is adequately trained. This alarming gap underscores the urgent need for initiatives like this, which aim to empower young Africans with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

"Through this partnership with AltSchool Africa, we are excited to provide opportunities that will help shape the future of many young students across the continent," said Samantha Fuller, Spokeswoman for Binance. "Technology is a powerful tool for change, and by investing in education, we are not just shaping careers but also contributing to a more inclusive and innovative Africa."

Building for a Digital Future

Binance’s scholarship program reflects its broader commitment to supporting educational and social impact initiatives across Africa. By focusing on equipping youth with essential digital skills, Binance is contributing to the region's readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, fostering innovation, and bridging the gap to create a more inclusive digital economy.

"With this partnership, we are able to reach more young Africans passionate about building a career in the digital economy, offering them a variety of our diploma programs and short courses," added Nifemi Akinwamide, Head of Global Operations at AltSchool Africa. "We commend Binance for its foresight and dedication to empowering African youth, a move that will undoubtedly unlock countless opportunities."

Expanding Global Opportunities

This initiative not only builds local talent but also connects African students to global career opportunities in rapidly growing fields. Scholars will graduate with certifications that align with the demands of competitive industries worldwide, including tech, cybersecurity, and creative sectors.

The AltSchool Africa-Binance partnership exemplifies the transformative potential of collaboration between private organizations and educational platforms. By equipping the next generation with the skills and resources they need, Binance and AltSchool Africa are paving the way for a digitally empowered Africa.

This initiative also aligns with Binance's ongoing social impact efforts, leveraging its resources and platform to address global challenges and advance a sustainable, inclusive digital economy.

With education as a catalyst for change, the Binance-AltSchool Africa partnership is set to transform lives, enhance regional talent, and position African youth as key players in the global tech ecosystem.