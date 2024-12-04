Left Menu

India's Tunnel Boom: Unveiling a $49,000 Crore Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted India's ambitious tunnel projects, revealing 75 ongoing ventures worth Rs 49,000 crore. At the World Tunnel Day 2024 Conference, he emphasized the importance of tunnels in India's infrastructure growth, aligning with the goal to make India the world's third-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:35 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has revealed India's expansive tunnel projects, with 75 developments currently underway, representing an investment of Rs 49,000 crore. Speaking at the World Tunnel Day 2024 Conference on Safe & Sustainable Tunneling, he underscored the critical role these tunnels play in modernizing India's infrastructure.

Gadkari stated that the government prioritizes top-notch infrastructure as part of the vision to elevate India to the globe's third-largest economy. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already completed 35 tunnel projects spanning 49 kilometers, costing Rs 20,000 crore.

There are more ambitious plans on the horizon, including 78 upcoming tunnel projects valued at Rs 1.10 lakh crore, stretching over 285 kilometers. A notable project involves constructing a tunnel under the Brahmaputra River in Assam, presenting significant opportunities for contractors and consultants in the sector.

